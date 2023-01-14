APC Accuses PDP of Manufacturing Lies

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of manufacturing lies because it has no path to victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The Director, Media and Publicity, APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga while reacting to PDP’s allegation in a statement issued yesterday said, the ruling party has nothing but pity for a PDP that has become a mess and total embarrassment to itself and its despondent members.

He noted that for lack of anything tangible to tell Nigerians six weeks to a general election as its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar disappeared from the campaign trail, PDP has resorted to making “irresponsible” statements just to fill media space.

Onanuga said: “Our attention has been drawn to the jumbled press statement given by the rudderless and very confused Peoples Democratic Party today.

“Knowing that it has no path to victory and no real agenda for development to sell to Nigerians by its absentee presidential candidate, PDP has nothing profitable again to engage in other than raising false alarms, manufacturing outright lies and disseminating innuendos to deceive the public.”

The ruling party urged Nigerians to ignore this senseless conjecture from PDP as there is no iota of truth in the allegation.

Onanuga said: “The latest is the false information that the federal government and INEC plan to postpone the general elections.”

He stressed that the electoral umpire has made it abundantly clear of its readiness to conduct the elections and these elections would hold as scheduled in February and March this year.

Onanuga further said that President Muhammadu Buhari who had given this country the most credible elections both regular and off season since 2015 had consistently assured Nigerians, even up to two days ago that 2023 elections will hold.

He said PDP should know that Nigerians have rejected it and no amount of falsehood could redeem a political party that wrecked the country’s economy, under its watch, created massive insecurity and looted money meant for development.

According to Onanuga, “If we go by what the party’s presidential candidate has been saying, no lesson about the ignoble past has been learnt as he has promised to sell the NNPC Limited assets for just $10 billion, the way he sold prime national assets for peanuts under his care.”

He said the ruling party and presidential campaign council are focused on the message of renewed hope of its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.