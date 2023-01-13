Temple’s Shining Creative Stars

The Temple Company was birthed with an unwavering commitment to creating the landscape and infrastructure for African talents to succeed in the entertainment industry and enable them maximise their creative potential. From actors to social media influencers, content creators, television and event hosts, comedian, magician, drummer, directors and producers, Uzoma Mba curates the achievements of these Temple shining creative stars while providing a snapshot of exciting projects to expect from them this 2023

The human capital contribution of the Nigerian creative industry continues to show growth indices that makes it an invaluable contributor to national economic growth.

As predicted by economic experts, the Nigerian creative industry did not fail to make a big impact in 2022 with a promise to improve further this New Year. The footprints of their impact continue to be felt in different subsets including film, music, comedy, dance, modeling, theatre, fashion etc.

This success story has not been an exception for talents signed to The Temple Company, a leading 360 creative powerhouse specialised in talent management, content production and experiential events.

From featuring in blockbusters to landing mouth-watering endorsement deals, their successes have been clearly visible, positioning them as one of the shining lights of the creative sector.

Established in 2016 by Creative Industry maven and visionary, Idris Olorunnimbe, The Temple Company was birthed with a crystal-clear mission; ‘An unwavering commitment to creating the landscape and infrastructure for African talents to succeed in the entertainment industry and enable them maximise their creative potential’.

At the heart of The Temple Company is talent. Some of the talents include Bisola Aiyeola, Mimi Onalaja, Kunle Remi, Biodun Stephen, Lasisi Elenu, Oli Ekun (Agba), Lilo Aderogba, Joseph Benjamin, Stella Damasus, Francis Sule, Wale Rubber, Debby Felix, Bisola Bata, Precious Ekong, DJ Keywe and Theresa Edem.

Bisola Aiyeola: Actress, TV Host, Musician, Entrepreneur

Fondly called Queen B, Bisola Aiyeola has carved a reputation as a prolific Nigerian actress, television host, musician, reality TV star, entrepreneur, content creator and film producer.

She had a brilliant 2022 bagging AMVCA multiple nominations as Best Actress in A Comedy (Dwindle), Best Actress in A Drama (This Lady Called Life 2), Best Supporting Actress (Sugar Rush) and Best Dressed Actress.

Her success spree translated into more acting gigs including a sequel to the box-office hit, Sugar Rush lensed in South Africa.

As an icing on the cake, Bisola bagged a mouth-watering gig as the first black female talent to host Family Feud game show in the history of the international franchise.

In addition to this was her record of several brand engagements campaigns, as well as the launch of her ‘Bisola supports you’ initiative which aims to help SME owners leverage her social media platforms for exposure and visibility.

Bisola recently teased fans with an upcoming web series to premiere next year, I am Number One, created and produced by TMPL Motion Pictures.

You might have seen her all over your billboards recently, as she is currently a leading lady in the Show Max Original, “Flawsome”. Bisola is always one to watch out for, and we can’t wait to unveil what she’s doing next.

Mimi Onalaja: Brand and Fashion Influencer

Fashion influencer, actor, entrepreneur, and magnificent event host, Mimi Onalaja has had a swell year hosting some top events both virtually and in person. Nigerian students will not forget in hurry her brilliance as co-host of the Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA) which was witnessed by a crowd of over 5,000 youths.

Mimi also gave a solid account of herself as host at Conversations with the Governor held in honour of Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu and GABFEST, a yearly event dedicated to mark the birthday of Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN and Gidi Creative Masterclass series amongst others.

In her first Africa Magic feature film, Fair Hearing which aired on December 31st, Mimi Onalaja’s skills as an actor shone. Incidentally, Fair Hearing features other Temple Company co-stars such as Francis Sule, Oli Ekun, and Debby Felix.

Since her early days as a regular face on Moments with Mo, Mimi Onalaja has risen to the top of the list of Nigeria’s most sought-after hosts to look out for in 2023. She just concluded a shoot on a game show to be premiered in February 2023. Also look out for the next collection from the Mimi Onalaja Collective coming soon.

Kunle Remi: Actor, Film Director, Speaker, Host

Whether he is filming on a movie set or he is recording a skit, the world is Oyekunle Opeyemi Oluwaremi’s stage. The talented thespian is a multi-award winning Nigerian actor, film director, model, speaker, television/ event host and entrepreneur.

Kunle Remi for short, as he is known first grabbed public attention in 2010 after emerging as the Gulder Ultimate Search winner. “Patience and endurance have been the moniker of my journey,” says Kunle Remi. The result of his hard work is very evident.

The New York Film Academy alumni possesses an impressive oeuvre of credits spanning the runway, event stage, movie and TV production sets. Kunle Remi is easily one of the most bankable talents in Nigeria’s creative industry.

Movie fans saw a generous dose of his distinct talent as Saro, the famous character they love to hate in Netflix’s globally acclaimed movie, Anikulapo. His Oscar-worthy interpretation of the lead character makes Saro one of the most unforgettable Nollywood roles of the year 2022.

Aside from his strides on screen, Kunle’s diversity flourished in 2022 as an event host landing several high-profile gigs including WIMBIZ 2022 among others.

Biodun Stephen: Film Director, Content Creator, Screenwriter, Producer

Label Biodun Stephen as one of the most prolific filmmakers in Nollywood and you won’t be wrong. She is a multi-talented and award-winning film director, content creator, screenwriter and producer.

Armed with the ability to make even the simplest stories feel poignant, she has directed movies such as TMPL Motion Pictures film, Introducing the Kujus which earned her AMVCA award for Best Writer in a Movie/ TV series. Other projects include Breaded life, A Simple Lie and many more. In 2022 alone, she premiered numerous movies under her belt including, Sista, A Simple Lie, Strangers, to mention but a few.

Expanding her frontiers, some of Biodun Stephen’s masterpieces were added on global streaming services with her Breaded Life now on Netflix’s menu of Nollywood movies. Similarly, Introducing the Kujus is now on Amazon Prime with both dominating the top 10 trends and earning rave reviews. She has a series of projects lined up for 2023.

Joseph Benjamin: Actor, TV Presenter, Singer

After his hiatus from Nollywood in 2016 to chart a new direction in the United States, Joseph Benjamin is back. He lensed a short film last year in Lagos, the first of many to come since he relocated abroad.

Quite excited about his return, he recalled, “August 2022 was a special time for me as it saw me go back to my Nollywood roots having sharpened my acting skills and ready to be assimilated back into the Nigerian movie industry. I was cast in a soon to be released short film which highlights the struggles of Mental health. It is the directorial debut of acclaimed filmmaker, Mo Abudu and I co-starred with the talented South African actress, Pearl Thusi.”

To further reintegrate back to Nollywood and reconnect with his fans as well as other stakeholders, the star actor embarked on an extensive media tour and appearances around Lagos facilitated by his management, The Temple Company.

An award-winning actor, director, television presenter, model, singer, voice-over artist, and TV & event host, Joseph has appeared in a number of blockbuster films and series such as Mr. and Mrs, Desperate Housewives Africa, Tinsel, Atlanta including Greenleaf, his first Hollywood project.

Debby Felix: Actress, Producer, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian

Elawure Deborah Eloghosa, popularly known as Debby Felix is a young, talented Nollywood actress, movie producer, entrepreneur and humanitarian.

Known for her excellent interpretation in movies, she has featured in several Nigerian movies such as “Another Time” and “Back Line” and was awarded the “Next Rated Actress of the Year” at the Africa Choice Awards in 2020.

Debby is an upcoming screen siren and certainly a face you will continue to see, as her energy and unrelenting charisma shines through the screen and in every character she plays.

Last year, she starred in films such as Saving Grace (alongside Etim Effiong), Now The Four of Us, Stood Up and Fair Hearing produced by TMPL Motion Pictures, the production subsidiary of The Temple Company. Debby is certainly one to watch in 2023!

Lasisi Elenu: Comedian, Actor, Host, Influencer, Content Creator

Nosa Afolabi, better known by his stage name Lasisi Elenu, is a comedian, social media influencer, content creator, actor, event host, and all-around entertainer in Nigeria.

Widely known for his comic character, Lasisi has been nominated for several awards, including best online comedy act in Nigeria’s Entertainment award, and was listed as one of Nigeria’s top 20 under-30 superstars.

This year he added, ‘Comedy Influencer of the year’ at the Pulse Influencer Awards to his long list of accolades. He also cinched the coveted Trendupp awards 2022, for his comedy skits.

A well-deserved recognition as there are only a select few who can combine humour and wit, while clearly conveying brand-messaging like Lasisi does. An influencer of influencers!

Bisola Bata: Drummer, Singer, Songwriter

Bisola Omoge Bata is Nigeria’s first female “Bata” drummer, a sensational cultural performer, singer and songwriter.

This young, dynamic, endearing, and multi-talented African performer has been featured in many outstanding shows nationally and internationally. Bisola is fervently committed to advancing African culture, in particular Yoruba culture, through her vibrant music.

She had the rare privilege of performing at the globally-acclaimed Nigerian music fest, Felabration 2022 edition, at the New Afrika shrine. In December, she also shared the stage with Made Kuti at Christmas with Made Kuti and The Movement.

“It’s extremely special because it made the world see me as a brand and my craft as a part of Afrobeat. Bata drum is taking me places,” she enthused about her Felabration experience.

Bisola Bata is a queen in her own right, and shows just how originality can open doors. Fans would definitely be dancing to the tune of her drums in the New Year!

Oli Ekun (Àgbà) : Actor, Influencer, Content Creator

Olubiyi Oluwatobi, better known by his personas ‘Àgbà’ and ‘Oli Ekun’, is a multi-talented actor, brand ambassador, influencer and content creator. He has been featured in award-winning films such as Introducing the Kujus and Fair Hearing.

He is slated to return to Finding The Kujus this 2023, from the stables of The Temple Company’s subsidiary, TMPL Motion Pictures.

Àgbà is able to embody commanding characters with his nuance, as is evident in his rich palette of hilarious skits. 2022 saw this rising TV personality taking on new roles, such as in Accelerate TV’s, Clinically Speaking. He is definitely a talent with immense potential to look out for this New Year.

Abiola Segun Williams: Actress, Presenter, Screenwriter

Abiola Segun-Williams is an outstanding Nigerian actress, presenter and screenwriter. She has appeared in several Nigerian films like Tinsel, Forgetting June, Diary of a Crazy Nigerian Woman, Baby Shower, and several stage plays across the nation.

Abiola is a natural orator, and approaches every role she plays with panache, class and ease. She is defiant and passionate about using her voice to give life to social issues. She loves telling stories, and she does so adeptly.

Precious The Magician: Mentalist

Precious Ekong, also known as Precious the Magician, is a Magician and Mentalist. Precious the Magician has the ability to enter his audience’s minds, make objects float in the air, turn paper into money, and much more.

He has toured the country sharing his magic and received thunderous ovations at several performances, one of which was the UNILAG NUGA Games earlier this year.

Magicians in this part of the world are few and far between, and yet Precious has managed to carve a niche for himself in this sector. This year, he made history by curating and hosting a first-of-its-kind mentalist magic show, The Inception, earning him positive reception.

“It was so special because it was not only an exclusive mentalism show (the first of its kind in the country),” he recalls and added, “but also because I had my parents for the first time in the audience watching me perform live. The inception was literally a dream come true and I am super excited about the amount of impact the show has had already in the magic community and how it has inspired other magicians to host their own shows.”

In 2023, backed by Temple Company, Precious hopes to build on his success by taking The Inception to a bigger stage and re-establish the art of magic in the nation.

Theresa Edem: Actress, Screenwriter

Theresa Edem is a charismatic and talented Nigerian actress, screenwriter and director. She has featured in several films, such as Trepidation, Forbidden, Ayamma, The Olive, Country Hard and the 100m+ grossing blockbuster film, My Village People, for which she was nominated as a Best Actress in a Movie/Drama by The Densa Awards.

In 2022, she worked on her directorial debut for the film ‘Killed’, a huge stride for the Talented Theresa. She looks forward to becoming a published author of children’s story books in the near future. The New Year has lot of goodies for Theresa Edem and her fans can look forward to it.

Wale Rubber: Dancer, Choreographer, TV Host

Akinwale Sodade, popularly known as Wale Rubber, is a talented dancer, choreographer, TV host, dance instructor and an all-round entertainer.

He has over 15 years of industry experience and has worked as a judge for the popular Malta Guiness Street Dance Africa Championships, Dance Director for the Dance with Peter Reality Show, Dance Instructor for the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) and Chief Dance Instructor for Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club (SOD), amongst others.

Wale is a veteran in the dance industry, and has plans to produce and collaborate on dance-infused entertaining contents for TV and film. Watch this space (or should we say, dance floor!)

Francis Sule: Voice/Screen Actor, Broadcaster, Content Creator

Francis Sule, is an award winning voice/screen actor, a broadcaster, and content creator. A talented creative, he is also a self-taught fashion illustrator and visual artist.

With the kind of voice that was literally made for the airwaves, Francis has a knack for igniting conversations. He was nominated for the OAP of the year at the 2022 Beatz Awards.

Francis ended 2022 with his role in the thriller-drama, Fair hearing, which he aired on December 31st followed by a repeat on January 1st. This has set the tone for what would be a great year for the all-round talented creative.

Lilo Aderogba: Actress, Dietitian, Influencer

Boluwatife Aderogba, also known as Lilo, is a Nigerian actress, entrepreneur, dietitian, brand influencer, and reality television personality. She is the owner of the successful healthy food and drink bar, Cafe 23 and a fashion collection, Lilo’s Closet.

The Big Brother Naija star collaborated with diverse brands, and worked on personal projects, including an upcoming fashion-centric web series, in the pipeline.

With Lilo, there are no half-measures. One thing’s for sure, everything Lilo does, she does big, and this is the motivation she is bringing into 2023.

Stella Damasus: Actress, Singer, Publisher

One of the most recent additions to the league of Temple Talents is Nollywood’s timeless sweetheart, Stella Damasus. Stella is a multi-award-winning Nollywood veteran and legend, singer, publisher, dancer, radio and TV host, acting coach, vocal coach, event host, writer, educator, producer, and businesswoman. A woman of seemingly infinite talents!

She has been in the Entertainment industry for over two decades, and is considered one of Africa’s foremost actresses. She has starred in numerous classics, including 1995’s Rattlesnake, Bad Boys, Passion, Dangerous Twins and Gone.

In 2022, Stella associate-produced and starred in Akwuna, which was officially selected to be premiered at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival and the Silicon Valley African Film Festival. If you had any doubt that ‘she still got it’, let this dispel your doubts: For her stellar performance in this film, she also bagged three acting nominations.

Stella has many projects in the works, and this New Year will be one of even greater acting pursuits. Here’s one Nollywood royalty that never wanes!

Bolanle Ninalowo aka M.A.K.A: Actor, Brand Influencer, Content Creator

2022 ended with a bang, with M.A.K.A the Great joining us at The Temple Company. Bolanle Ninalowo is an award-winning Nollywood Actor and Film producer.

He has starred in various blockbuster movies, including Husbands of Lagos, Picture Perfect, Breaded Life, Ratnik, Tiwas’ Baggage, and his most recent feature on Netflix’s first-ever Nigerian young adult TV series in 2022, Far from Home.

A master in his craft, Bolanle is known to play characters that are larger than life, and he always delivers. He has an uncanny way of elevating his characters and turning them into individual brands that attracts their own fandom. The year 2023 will surely bring more opportunities for ‘Oga Rambo’.