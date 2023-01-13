PDP Holds 10,000-man Rally for Atiku in Ekiti South

*Drums Support for Senate, Reps, Assembly Candidates

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti south senatorial district of Ekiti state have staged a solidarity rally for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and the senatorial candidate, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

At the 10,000-man rally held in Ikere-Ekiti, party members from the six Local Government Areas in the district comprising Ikere, Gbonyin, Ekiti East, Ise-orun, Emure and Ekiti South West also drummed support for the 30-year old House of Representatives candidate, Henrich Akomolafe and other House of Assemly candidates.

Speaking, Senator Olujimi who is seeking a third term in the senate , called on the people to keep faith and vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa to help in rescuing the nation from the hands of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Lamenting the myriad of challenges confronting the nation across all sectors, the former senate minority leader explained that PDP government when elected next month would turn things around and improve their livelihood.

She called on the citizens to collect their permanent voter cards(PVCs) and commenced the mobilization in their communities towards rejecting the APC and its candidates at the poll.

The senator said, “ the suffering in the country is biting harder everyday due to the poor and incompetent government of the APC and I want to assure our people that PDP is ready to end these suffering; Our candidate Atiku Abubakar has the solutions to our problems.

“ Let’s go home, mobilize our friends, relatives and neighbours and use our PVCs to reject APC at all levels ; people should take their anger to the poll and vote PDP for peace, progress and national development.”

Olujimi who reeled out his contributions to the district since he was elected in the senate ranging from empowerment , infrastructure and human capital development and scholarship, among other interventions, said the people of the area would enjoy more dividends of democracy if elected again.

“ I am here again seeking your support to return to the senate for us to enjoy more development in the senatorial district and I can say that I won’t disappoint you. We have done a lot in the last eight years and experience will be an advantage for me if I return and don’t forget, my chance of becoming senate president is high if PDP wins,” she said.

Addressing the huge crowd during the rally, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council in the zone and former deputy governor of the state, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka urged the people to support all PDP candidates in the election for socio-economic development in the society.

“ I want to assure you that all our candidates will not disappoint you. We have commenced enormous grassroots sensitization across the state to ensure all our candidates emerge to rescue Nigeria from her dwindling and precarious condition, “ he said.