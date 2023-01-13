  • Friday, 13th January, 2023

Ologbondiyan Tasks Kogites to Come Out En mass to Receive Atiku/Okowa Campaign Train Saturday

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, has urged the people of Kogi State to out en mass to receive Atiku/Okowa campaign train on Saturday.

Ologbodiyan, who spoke to journalists in a telephone chat in Lokoja yesterday, stated that the campaign train is expected to come to Kogi to campaign, stated that the time has come for the PDP to reclaim power from All Progressive Congress’ (APC) eight years of maladministration.

The former publicity secretary of the PDP appealed to Nigerian electorates to vote for Atiku Abubarka as president and Ifeanyi Okowa as vice president  in the forthcoming presidential election in February in the country.

He, therefore, assured Nigerians that the Atiku/Okowa presidency would return Nigeria back to its lost glory and revamp the aligning economy.

