Guber Tribunal: Osun APC Chair Sues for Peace, Tasks Police to be Proactive





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the ongoing Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal resumed its session on final written addresses tomorrow, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has enjoined the Osun State Police Command and its sister security agencies to beef up security within and outside the State High Court premises, venue of the tribunal, in order to nip in the bud violence by some disgruntled politicians.

The sSate Acting Chairman of the APC, Mr. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, commended the efforts of both the statutory and conventional security agencies since the inception of the tribunal and tasked them not to relent in their efforts.

Lawal stated that it is expedient for the assigned security officers at the tribunal to discharge their duties without fear or favour with exhibition of civility during the course of performing their official responsibilities.

In his words: “Let me appeal to the Osun State Police Command and other sister security agencies in the state that they should not treat the issue of security in and outside the tribunal with levity.”

He assured the security agents of the commitment of APC members to their usual orderliness and display of Omoluabi virtues in and outside the venue of the tribunal.

However, Lawal advised the statutory security agents to extend the tentacles of their investigation of crimes in the state in order to bungle the boasted plans of some political stakeholders in the state to sponsor hoodlums to cause mayhem in and outside the tribunal venue.

He commended the strong spirits of his party men and women who have attended the tribunal sessions religiously.

He encouraged them not to waiver in their holistic belief that justice would not only be served at the tribunal, it would be seen to have been served to the satisfaction of all the genuine lovers of democratic government.

Lawal urged the APC members to turn out in their usual numbers for the tribunal attendance in order to boost the morale of the party’s lawyers who have been working day and night to secure justice for the party in the July 16, 2022, governorship election.

He said: “The members of our party should continue their usual culture of decorum no matter the provocation from any quarters in order to be active partakers in watching the imminent light at the end of the tunnel.”