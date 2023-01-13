Chris Oyakhilome Foundation Int’l Donates Building To Immigration Service

In a societal development initiative, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International on the 12th of January commissioned a twin building Passport Processing Waiting Lounge, donated to the Ikeja Passport Office. The Comptroller of Alausa division, thanked the President of Loveworld Incorporated, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome for his service to the immigrations service and humanity at large.

He recalled the generator donated to the office in 2013 by Loveworld’s President and was excited that when he made a request for a new waiting area, the response was swift.

Speaking at the event and representing COFI, the Chief Operating Officer of Loveworld, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka highlighted the many laudable projects of COFI in 2022 such as Commissioning of 3 new Tuition-free Schools, bringing the total number of Tuition-free Schools to 12, Impacting of over 6.9 million individuals globally through our various educational projects, Commissioning the Bible in 9 new languages, with just these 3; our beloved Edo Language, Pidgin English, and Jamaican Patois Language – reaching over 100 million people globally, Donation of over 60 million millilitres of blood through which millions of lives were saved globally, Organization of the historic Annual Africa Day by the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, along with numerous interventions and programs throughout the year, which culminated in the Future Africa Leaders Awards held on the 31st of December 2022, Responding to severe flooding and Landslides in 3 Countries – South Africa, Pakistan, and Nigeria – by providing thousands with Food Supplies, Safe Water, Medical Supplies/Medical Services, Psycho-Socio Support, Counseling and Bibles and At COFI, we believe that the Bible is a vital tool for building a moral and prosperous society, therefore we are working arduously to translating the Bible into several languages, and as at today, we have 24 languages, inclusive of the Braille version for the visually impaired.

In closing, she stated, “These are but a few life-changing projects of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International in the Year 2022, and barely 72 hours into this new year 2023, a donation of five Hundred Million naira (500M)was made to further develop the Olusegun Obasanjo Library in Ogun State.

Indeed, the Man of God Rev (Dr) Chris Oyakhilome has continued to impact and inspire billions around the world through his phenomenal ministry over the Years.

We trust that these 2 beautiful lounges will serve the purpose for which they were constructed, and will contribute to the advancement of the work of the Lagos State Command of The Nigeria Immigration Service through the Alausa Passport Office. Indeed, we are certain that the contribution of the Man of God Rev (Dr) Chris Oyakhilome to the successful construction of these 2 lounges, has brought special blessings to the Alausa Passport Office and the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service.”

Present at the auspicious occasion was the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idis, Deputy Comptroller General, Passport, Mrs Dupe Anyalechi, deputy comptroller General, Mrs Dupe Anyalechi, the immediate past Passport Control Officer of the Alausa Passport Office, Comptroller Rose Bukar rtd, and the current PCO, ACI Gladys Chukwuedo.