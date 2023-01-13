BB Titans: The Giants are Coming This Weekend

Vanessa Obioha

The latest iteration of the Big Brother franchise in Africa, BB Titans will be having a big launch on Sunday, January 15.

BB Titans is a combination of both Mzansi and Naija housemates living together in the Big Brother House in South Africa for 12 weeks. It will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka.

Known for its intense drama and personality clashes, BB Titans is expected to be explosive given the cultural differences between the two countries. Will it finally end the perceived supremacy battle between the two countries?

Culturally, Nigeria and South Africa are dominant in music with Afrobeats and Amapiano sounds traversing beyond the continent. The show’s success will therefore lie in its ability to merge these cultural peculiarities into a dynamic showcase of Africa’s teeming talents.

The CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria John Ugbe puts it succinctly:

“We can only imagine that there will be an explosion of entertainment and intense drama, unlike anything viewers have ever seen before. Imagine Afrobeats and Amapiano, the food, and everything else we’ll see in this edition. It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything else. We believe this will be the most exciting Big Brother the planet has ever seen, and we are excited for the show to begin.”

As a first of its kind and with a cash prize of $100,000 in the offing, fans of Big Brother shows are already pitching their tents on social media. On Twitter, the competition has begun with tweeps from each country asking fans to ensure that the winner emerges from their preferred country.

One of the things viewers often look forward to is the Big Brother House which usually gets a facelift for each season. Of course, the diverse characters that will keep fans entertained for the duration of the show are another magnetic pull.

Big Brother has a distinctive eye in selecting the individuals who participate in the reality TV show. From doctors to engineers to strippers to rappers, these talents bring a colourful flavour to the screen.

One wonders what the talents will bring to the show when they walk into the Big Brother House on Sunday by 7pm.