Support Groups Pass Vote of Confidence on Emefiele

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



A group under the aegis of South-South Buhari Support Group has passed a vote of confidence in the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for the effective implementation of the monetary policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator Mr. John Israel, and made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday, warned that it would not tolerate further assault on the CBN Governor.

The SSBSG Coordinator said the warning became necessary following recent alarm on a fresh plot to launch coordinated attack and smear campaigns against Emefiele.

The group described as unthinkable and unacceptable that the Department of State Service (DSS) would casually, accuse Emefiele, of financing terrorism.

The South-south group recalled the manner in which the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and several other top public office holders from the Southern Regions were scandalously removed from office.

It cautioned the security agencies to ensure their duties were carried out dispassionately and professionally.

The group also warned that if anything untoward happens to Emefiele there shall be severe consequences.

Part of the statement read, “Despite recent court ruling, we heard they want to yet again come up with plan to fabricate another allegation to help them arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and force him to resign.

“This made this warning necessary, as we approach the 2023 general election.

“What is the evidence that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is involved in terrorism financing?

“If the allegations against the CBN Governor are genuine, why didn’t the DSS present its findings to the President for consideration and necessary action?

“It is common knowledge that Emefiele, has been carrying out Mr. President’s directives and instructions religiously.

“The CBN Governor has been doing everything to salvage the national economy, with several intervention schemes in agriculture and the small and medium enterprises, among others.”

Meanwhile, the African Bar Association, the global body for all practicing lawyers in Africa, has warned the DSS or any other security agency to desist from their planned arrest of Emefiele.

The AFBA in a statement said arresting the apex bank’s boss could lead to anarchy and possibly derail the 2023 general elections.

The association in the statement signed by its chairman on the Human and constitutional Rights Committee, Sonnie Ekwowusi, specifically asked the DSS to comply fully with the decision of the Federal High Court.

Ekwowusi said the Court bared the DSS or any other security from arresting or inviting the CBN Governor over the alleged fabricated charged of terrorism and economic crimes .

He said, “We the international lawyers insist that rule of law must be followed ,and in the case of the CBN governor and DSS ,the statuesquo must be maintained until all the legal processes are fully exhausted. “

AFBA said the reported move by the DSS to arrest Emefiele despite court decision restraining them was beginning to send wrong signals abroad about Nigeria.

According to him, violation of the decision of the court was a recipe to anarchy and could derail the upcoming electoral process in Nigeria.