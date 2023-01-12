Rangers Set for New Abridged NPFL Season with Awka as Home

Femi Solaja

Rangers International F.C of Enugu have announced their readiness for the new abridged 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) which kicked off at the weekend in Uyo.

Now, the Flying Antelopes are ready for their Match-day 1 “Oriental Derby” clash against Abia Warriors in Awka with getting a continental ticket their prime target.

Administrative Secretary of Rangers, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, hinted yesterday at a media parley with the sports journalists in Enugu that the Flying Antelopes “are physically, psychologically, and mentally set for the start of the new season.”

Ugwuarua stated that the management and technical crew of Rangers were in agreement with achieving the set goal for the season which includes picking a continental ticket and even winning the league diadem at the end of the abridged league season.

“I am optimistic of the team achieving our set target at the end of this season. Quality players have been acquired to beef up our chances of playing continental football as well as emerging champions of the league.

“The management is working in tandem with the technical crew to see that we achieve what we set out to get as a show of appreciation to our supporters all over the world.”

On the challenge of prosecuting their home matches away from home at the Awka City Stadium, the youthful scribe said, “No doubt, we would have loved to play before our numerous supporters and followers in Enugu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium but with the renovation work yet to be completed, we have to move to Awka where we also enjoy large followership.”

He however remains optimistic that playing away from home will not affect Rangers chances “as we have a formidable squad to draw talents from”.

Rangers first match of the new season is against Abia Warriors on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3pm.

Technical Adviser of the team, Coach Abdul Maikaba, also believes that Rangers have the squad from which to draw talents to defend the colors of the club in the abridged league, finishing amongst the top three teams in the group.

“Our prime target is to challenge for the trophy and also grab a continental ticket,” concludes the gaffer.