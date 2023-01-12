How to Increase Safe Betting Options

Davidson Abraham explains some of the frequently used expressions in sports betting

The sports betting industry is not as young as some think, as it has been in Nigeria and across Africa for quite some years now. Millions of football fans place their bets on games across the big European leagues and other international competitions every week, hoping to win some extra money.

However, some football fans are fully into betting and bet a lot, hoping to hit the jackpot.

Most people who are into sports betting tend to pick around 20 games and make risky predictions as it increases their winning potentials by a landslide. These kinds of gamers often end up with tickets like N200 to win N70, 000, and while the potential winning might seem astronomical, the reality is that these kinds of tickets have three out of 100 chances to succeed or three per cent winning assurance.

It is, therefore, always better to pick fewer games coupled with more reasonable and realistic predictions, which will give you a 50 to 70 per cent assurance of winning compared to three per cent. This may result in lower odds and consequently lower winning potentials, which the gamer can increase by staking more money.

Below are six of the safest betting options:

1: This means that the home team should win. This betting option can be paired with over 1.5 (e.g. 1 and over 1.5). It is commonly used when a big team hosts a small team, which it can easily defeat.

Examples of how one can be used in a betting:

Example 1

Bayern Munich Vs Koln 1

Example 2

Bayern Munich Vs Koln 1 and over 1.5

1X: This means that the home team should win or draw. This betting option can also be paired with over 1.5 (example 1x & over 1.5). It is commonly used when two good teams play each other and the home team is expected to win or draw at the very least.

Examples of how 1X can be used in a betting:

Example 1

Real Madrid Vs Atletico De Madrid 1x

Example 2

Real Madrid Vs Atletico De Madrid 1x & over 1.5

2X: This Means that the visiting team should win or draw. This betting option, just like 1 and 1x can be paired with over 1.5 (E.g. 2x & over 1.5). It is commonly used when a big team is playing away at a small team, which it can easily defeat.

Examples of how 1 can used in betting:

Example 1

Estac Troyes Vs Paris Saint Germain 2

Example 2

Estac Troyes Vs Paris Saint Germain 2 & over 1.5

Over 1.5: This means that the game must produce two or more goals (e.g. 1-1 &/or 2-0). This option can be easily paired with 1, 1x, 2 and 2x (as seen above). It is commonly used to bet on games that have a potential of producing goals. Such as the World Cup final, The El Classico and the Manchester Derby just to name a few.

Example of how over 1.5 can used in a betting:

Man United Vs Man City Over 1.5

Team Performance Predictions: This means that you select a team of your choice to win a given competition (e.g.: France to win the UEFA Nations League). This option is not as popular among gamers as the five options illustrated above.

However, gamers who trust their instincts can cash out on it in at least 12 different competitions all year round. These competitions include international competitions (World Cup, AFCON, EUROs), The Champions League, The Premier League, La Liga, The Europa League etc.

Examples of how team performance predictions can be used in betting (2022 example):

World Cup: Argentina to win the FIFA WC

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid to win the UCL

The Premier League: Manchester City to win the PL

AFCON: Senegal to win the AFCON