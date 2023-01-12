Gunmen Kill Man as Assailants Abduct Family

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Tension has gripped the Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a man died following an attack that resulted in the abduction of his family members.

Some members of the community said the attack was carried out early yesterday by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

It was gathered that the incident happened behind the LGEA Primary School, Ushafa, around the popular Going-Park.

The deceased, simply identified as Mr. Adegoke, was said to have been gunned down during a scuffle with the assailants.

According to a resident, Mr. Tony Lawrence, the assailants had a freedom of operating for over 30 minutes in the community as there was no security operatives in sight.

The marauders subsequently whisked away the wife and a two other family members to an unknown destination.

The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT police command, DSP Josephine Adeh, did not answer her phone calls or respond to text messages to her by our correspondent seeking confirmation of the incident.