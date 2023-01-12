Davidson Abraham’s Weekly Match Preview and Betting Tips: Week 2

Here we go! Another weekend filled with mouthwatering ties across the big leagues. A resurgent Manchester United side welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford as they hope to continue their fine form. This game between the two Manchester rivals is expected to be an entertaining one. Man City who will be hoping to close in on Arsenal at the top of the table are the favorites coming into this one and they have been tipped by the bookmakers to go home with all 3 points or a point at the very least.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are expected to routinely claim all 3 points respectively from their games against Verona and Lecce as the hope to reduce Napoli’s advantage at the top of the table. A star studded PSG and a very much improved Marseille are expected to beat Rennes and Lorient respectively in their quest for the Ligue 1 title.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis will all be descending on Saudi Arabia for the annual Supercopa De Espana with Madrid taking on Valencia and Betis taking on Barcelona. Madrid and Barca are expected to beat their opponents and advance to the final, But never rule out surprises. While back in La Liga, Atletico are expected to Win or draw at Almeria. Anything other a win will be demoralizing for Atletico lost there last league game against Barcelona one nil thanks to a goal from Dembele and a loss will cast serious doubts on their Champions League Qualification.

Date Fixture Betting Tips

Saturday 14th January 2022 Man United Vs Man City 1.5

Saturday 14th January 2022 Celta Vigo Vs Villareal 2x

Saturday 14th January 2022 Lecce Vs AC Milan 2x

Saturday 14th January 2022 Inter Vs Verona 1x

Saturday 14th January 2022 Marseille Vs Lorient 1x

Sunday 15th January 2022 Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace 1x

Sunday 15th January 2022 Rennes Vs PSG 2x

Sunday 15th January 2022 Real Madrid Vs Valencia 1x

Sunday 15th January 2022 Real Betis Vs Barcelona 1.5

Sunday 15th January 2022 Almeria Vs Atletico 2x