COMMUNITY-BASED EFFORTS IN PREVENTING DRUG ABUSE

Is it feasible to have free and fair elections in a peaceful atmosphere in Nigeria? We all know that drug use has significant negative impact on violence, and the majority of young people who engage in these aggressive behaviors are either directly or indirectly inspired and supported by the powerful members of society. These agents of destabilization cannot access the bulk of drug misuse advocacy programs since a vast majority of them are homeless and lack access to social media or the internet. The activities of these hoodlums if not checked are capable of creating huge insecurity while distorting economic growth processes.

For Nigeria’s stability and economic growth, it is crucial to ensure that the 2023 elections take place without incidents of thuggery and ballot box snatching. There are ways to effectively prevent violence and ensure a fair and free election process if desired commitment is shown.

One way is through community-based initiatives and grass-roots mobilisers in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). These types of organizations often have a deep understanding of the local community and can tailor their efforts to address specific issues and problems. They may provide education and awareness programs on the danger of drug abuse and the importance of a peaceful election process, and work to engage individuals in positive activities and promote nonviolent conflict resolution.

Another approach is for NDLEA to intensify collaborations with local leaders and authorities to address the root causes of substance abuse. This could involve addressing issues such as poverty, lack of access to education, unemployment, and social -economic marginalization. It may also involve addressing underlying issues such as mental health problems which can contribute to violent behaviors.

While social media and other digital platforms can be useful tools for reaching a large audience, they may not be the most effective medium of communication with those at the grassroots. Other strategies such as face-to-face outreach, community events/ meetings, as well as traditional forms of media engagements (e.g. radio, print media) can also be effective in providing enlightenment to these group of persons.

To achieve the desired results, resources should be mobilized to provide advocacy programs targeted at preventing violence and promote a peaceful election process. I must commend NDLEA in this aspect because in recent times much has been done concerning that.

In summary, the most effective approach to ensuring a violence-free election in 2023 is to address the issue of drug abuse as part of a comprehensive approach using combination of strategies which include community-based initiatives, working with local leaders and authorities, and a variety of communication methods. Therefore it is feasible to hold a free and fair elections under a peaceful atmosphere in Nigeria if above methods and strategies are put in place.

Sini Joseph, Jimeta, Adamawa State