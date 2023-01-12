Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Wase Congratulate Senate President, Lawan, on 64th Birthday

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, yesterday congratulated the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, as he marks his 64th birthday anniversary today, sharing the joyous occasion with the National Assembly.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family members, friends, and political associates in celebrating the Senate President, who has a profile of being one of the most experienced legislators in the country, having served eight years in the House of Representatives, 1999-2007, and almost 12 years in the Senate.

Buhari affirmed that Lawan, after leaving his career path as a lecturer and researcher, deployed his vast knowledge in shaping policies and strengthening democracy in Nigeria by always showing maturity, and advocating a win-win for all stakeholders.

The president noted the historic interventions of the Senate President, particularly providing a peaceful and harmonious leadership for the Ninth National Assembly that has translated into many gains for the country on legislation and passing of bills into law. Buhari prayed for the well-being of Senator Lawan and his family.

Also, Gbajabiamila in his statement lauded the contributions of the President of the Senate to the Nigerian Legislature from 1999 to date, noting that as a presiding officer in the ninth assembly, he has demonstrated his experience and expertise acquired over the years.

The Speaker said working with the President of the Senate for almost four years as one of the presiding officers of the ninth assembly had been a worthwhile experience.

On his part, Wase described the President of the Senate as committed democrat who have consistently demonstrated exceptional capacity in running the affairs of the red chamber.

The Deputy Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him good health, wisdom to continue to offer selfless service to mankind.