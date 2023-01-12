  • Thursday, 12th January, 2023

Breaking: DSS Arrests Okupe at Lagos Airport, Hands Him Over to EFCC

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) Thursday said it arrested former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Dr Doyin Okupe.

A statement by DSS said the agency arrested him at the behest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at  Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC. 

“He has long been handed over to the commisson which requested for the action. 

Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic”, the statement signed by Spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, said.

More details later..

