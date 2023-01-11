Uzodimma, Sanwo-Olu, Others Mourn AMAA Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Vanessa Obioha



Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of the Nigerian film and entertainment industries and family members alike yesterday expressed shock over the death of Nigeria’s foremost film producer and entertainment icon, Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, bemoaning the fact that the Nigerian film and entertainment industries would be badly affected by her passing.

Ms. Anyiam-Osigwe, lawyer, philanthropist, entertainment executive and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2005, and famously known as Queen of Nollywood films, reportedly died on Tuesday, according to in a statement from her family – the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan.

The family described her as an epitome of creative transcendence, an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry.

“Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time. We as a family and clan will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on,” the family said.

Ayiam-Osigwe, the President of the Association of Movie Producers and Chief Executive Officer of the African Film Academy, was 53 years old.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodimma, Oguwike Nwachuku, said his principal could not agree less with the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe family that Peace was God’s gift to humanity in general and the creative industry in particular, and that while she was alive, she acquitted herself creditably, giving proper account of her creative ingenuity.

The governor said Peace was passionate about giving back to the society and worked hard to serve God through humanity.

Governor Uzodimma noted that with the Africa Movie Academy Awards, the Africa Film Academy, among other bodies that the deceased birthed, Peace impacted lives in Imo State, Nigeria, Africa, and even took the international community by storm with the harvest of talents from the black race at her disposal who competed favourably with their counterparts in Europe and America.

The governor regretted that Peace died when her services were needed most, but urged the family, friends, well wishers, as well as the film and entertainment industries, to take solace in the numerous positive variables she was associated with that will outlive her.

“It is therefore not for fun that the Federal Government found her worthy to be honoured with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in appreciation of her contribution to the entertainment industry,” Governor Uzodimma noted, and prayed God to console those Peace has left behind to mourn her death while also granting her soul a repose.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu mourned the passage of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

He described the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as an Amazon of the creative sector, a trailblazer and visionary leader, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the creative industry in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole during her lifetime.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, stated that Ayiam-Osagwe during her lifetime produced many blockbuster movies, facilitated, trained and empowered hundreds of young people in the creative industry through the ‘Film in a Box’ programme by the African Film Academy in conjunction with the Lagos State Government.

He said the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is a great loss to Lagos State, considering the unique role the deceased was playing in the actualisation of the various commitments and programmes of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to the entertainment industry through the Africa Film Academy and Lagos Committee on Film Production Empowerment, which the deceased was a member.

The governor also commiserated with the deceased family, friends and associates, as well as movie producers, directors, actors and other practitioners in the Nollywood sector over the demise of the renowned filmmaker, urging them to continue the good legacy of the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.