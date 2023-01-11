Unilag Governing Council Appoints Akingbehin Professor of Public Law and Criminology

The University of Lagos Governing Council has appointed Emmanuel Olugbenga Akingbehin as a Professor of Public Law and Criminology.

The appointment takes effect from February 15, 2023.

Akingbehin obtained his LL.B. degree from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife in 1989 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. He bagged his LL.M, and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Lagos in 1999 and 2011 respectively. He was the recipient of the Godwin Obla’s Prize for the best graduating student of his LL.M set.

Akingbehin joined the University of Lagos as Lecturer II in October 2000 in the Department of Public Law. He teaches Criminal Law and Criminology and his research interest also extends to Constitutional Law, Environmental Law, Juvenile Justice and Human Rights Law. He has made appreciable contributions to local and international learned journals and books and he is an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association (Ikeja Branch) and the International Bar Association.

He attended the Human Rights course at the Danish Centre for Human Rights in Copenhagen, Denmark and the Conference of the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law in Edinburgh Scotland and Montreal, Canada amongst others. Akingbehin was a visiting scholar at the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria in South Africa and the Centre for Capital Punishment Studies, University of Westminster in the United Kingdom in 2010 and 2011 respectively.

Akingbehin is also a research fellow of the Department of Public Law, University of Limpopo in South Africa. He is a Chief Examiner with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, External Examiner with the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria and the Nigerian Law School Abuja.

Akingbehin is a fellow both of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of Nigeria and the Institute of Security of Nigeria. He is a Notary Public of Nigeria.

Akingbehin is happily married to Mrs Oluwaseun Akingbehin (Nee Anwo) and the union is blessed with children. He was, one time or the other a LL.M Degree Co-ordinator, Sub Dean and acting Head of the Department of Public Law, University of Lagos.