Police Arrest Child Trafficking Syndicates, Rescue 10 Pregnant Women in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in child trafficking in the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the suspects, Favour Bright and Peace Alikor, were arrested when the operatives of C4I intelligence unit of the command raided the hideout of the suspects in Igwuruta and Omuagwa communities in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Iringe-Koko also revealed that 10 victims were rescued in the operation, adding that the victims were mostly pregnant women who have negotiated to sale their babies at N500, 000 each.

It was gathered that the pregnant victims, who agreed to sale their babies for the aforementioned amount to meet their needs, are natives of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Imo and Rivers states.

The PPRO said:”On Saturday January 7, 2023, at about 4. 45pm acting on credible intelligence available, the Rivers State Police Command, C4I Intelligence Unit Operatives, raided two houses at Igwuruta and Omagwa communities respectively, where victims of child trafficking were being kept.

“In the operation, the suspects were arrested by the police operatives: Favour Bright (30) from Umudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Peace Alikoi (40) years old, from Igwuruta Community in Ikwere Local Government Area, who is the leader of the trafficking syndicate, Noble Uzuchi (17) and Chigozie Ogbonna (29).”

The police spokesperson also revealed that the “victims rescued in the operation are 10 most of them pregnant they include: Gift Saviour (19) Favour Charles (23), Joy Monday (21), Chiagoro Nice (19), Blessing Francis (28), Joy Emmanuel (29), Precious Kalu (25).

Others are: “Cynthia Ekeh (27), Queen (28), Chika Nwosa (15), Chigozie Ogbonna (29) and Noble Uzochi (17).

“Investigation into the case so far reveals that when the victim delivered, the syndicate leader would keep the baby while she pays the victim a sum of N500, 000:00”.

Iringe-Koko further disclosed that “All the victims confessed that they have been lured to the illicit sales of children because of the need to meet some financial challenges”.

However, during the raid, Honda Pilot Jeep with Reg. Number, Lagos, FST 607 AX, white was recovered from the syndicate leader, Peace Alikor.

The police command spokesperson revealed to THISDAY that the case has been transferred to the State CID, added that efforts are being intensified to track and arrest the buyers of the children already sold out.

Meanwhile, the Command has reaffirm its commitment to reducing crime and criminality in all its forms to a bare minimum in the state.