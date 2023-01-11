Labour Party Support Group Unveils Grassroots Mobilisation App





Mary Nnah

Value Driven Leadership (VDL), a team of professionals committed to reshaping Nigeria’s political and governance landscape, has launched a mobile app, the Obidient Townhall Platform.

This mobile application would ease organisation among supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, commonly referred to as Obidients.

The mobile tool, which was launched in Lagos, is expected to help Obidients across the country to communicate, coordinate, and plan with one another across wards and polling units by serving as a mobilising and canvassing tool.

In a statement made available to the press, the Co-convener of the VDL, Mrs. Nwamaka Okoye, highlighted the Townhall Platform’s strategic importance to Nigeria and the electioneering process.

Okoye said: “Nigeria urgently needs strong electioneering and governance systems to usher in a new generation of leaders. We built the Townhall app to turn online advocacy into offline action.

“With the application, Obidients will receive their day-to-day mandate directly from the campaign, state coordinators, support groups, and polling unit members across the country.

“Furthermore, the app will aid the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council to monitor and manage an already successful campaign effectively.”

Special Adviser to Peter Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances, Valentine Ozigbo, described the Townhall platform as a “game changer”, praising VDL for its contribution to the Obi/Datti presidential campaign.

“I would like to commend VDL for spearheading the Obi/Datti campaign across Nigeria’s 19 northern states and the timely launch of the Townhall platform.

“The usefulness of this tool cannot be overstated as it will change the dynamics of this election and help HE Peter Obi become the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ozigbo remarked.

Also, the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Dr. Akin Osuntokun, thanked the team for the app and charged Nigerians not to betray their destiny.

“Frantz Fanon said, ‘each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it.’ I’m glad this generation has discovered purpose; now is the time to stay true to it. I thank Value Driven Leadership for what they are doing and encourage them to do more,” Osuntokun stated.

Also, the Director-General of BIG-TENT, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkarim, hailed the Townhall app and described it as the “masterstroke”

“The Townhall app is custom-built to organise OBIdients from national, state, LGA, and wards, to polling units. The app will enable us to the canvas better and monitor votes come February 25, 2023.”

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council for Imo State, Chief Martin Agbaso, described the Townhall app as an incredible tool that will help scale the tremendous work done by OBIdients nationwide and propel the Obi-Datti candidacy into office.