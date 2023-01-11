JAMB Approves 600 Centres, Provides Update on Exam’s Processes

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved a total of 600 centres out of the over 800 that applied.

The Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who stated this in Lagos, during a meeting with all commissioners of education, also assured of a hitch-free 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In the weekly bulletin of the Board, its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, noted that JAMB was set to commence the processes for the examination scheduled for February 14 and reiterated that it would not clash with the general elections.

It said the board promised to tackle most of the challenges recorded during the conduct of the past examinations.

Oloyede said the meeting briefed the commissioners on JAMB’s level of preparedness and sought their support and revealed that the establishment of world-class Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide has come to stay.

“We showed them the result of the 2023 centre accreditation for the conduct of the examination. A total of 600 centres have been approved, out of the over 800 that applied,” the Registrar confirmed.

The figure was 140 less than the total number used for the exercise in 2022. Due to this, a sharp drop would be expected in the number of personnel that would be engaged.