INEC: We’re Not Considering Postponement, Cancellation of Elections 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the 2023 elections would hold as scheduled.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this while presenting data of registered voters to political parties on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated categorically that any assertion as regards postponement or cancellation of the forthcoming elections was not the official position of the commission.

He insisted that the elections would go ahead as the commission neither considers postponement nor cancellation.

Details later …