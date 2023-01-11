Families of Slain Police Officers in Anambra Get N43m Compensation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The families of about 20 police officers who lost their lives in the fight against criminal elements in Anambra State have received N43 million compensations.

The compensations were handed over to their families yesterday by the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr. Echeng Echeng, at the state police command.

THISDAY learnt that the funds for the compensation were provided by the Inspector General of Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme.

There have been series of gunmen attacks on police facilities and checkpoints in Anambra State, which involved loss of lives of police personnel.

The Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, who revealed details of the compensation to families of the fallen colleagues, said that the gesture was an initiative of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to boost the morale of personnel in the fight against criminals.

Ikenga said: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP. Echeng Echeng, today (Tuesday) 10/1/2023 on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP. Usman Baba Alkali, presented cheques worth N43,289,471.71 to families of deceased police officers attached to the command.

“The CP, while presenting the cheques, to the beneficiaries thanked the IGP for his relentless efforts toward ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will ameliorate the needs of the dependents left behind.

“Also, the gesture is aimed at spurring officers’ to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the administration of the force.”