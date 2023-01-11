Despite Challenges, Employees Must Adopt Technology to Survive, Says NIGCOMSAT Chair

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chairman, NIGCOMSAT Limited. Mr. Yusuf Zubair Kazaure, has charged employees in both private and public organisations to overcome challenges associated with the digital age and adopt the tenancies of technological advancements in moving their organisations forward.

Kazaure made the call at the 3rd International Conference and Doctoral Colloquium that was organised by the Faculty of Management Sciences of the Bayero University Kano, which was held yesterday at the Dangote Business School in Kano.

He said that the colloquium, with the theme “Sustainable Transformation of Public and Corporate Management in the Digital Age: Perspectives, Challenges and Prospects,” essentially has to do with the rapid changes within the public and private sector where managing organisations are concerned.

“As you are fully aware, so much has changed in the last couple of years. The rate of change is also poised to even start increasing at a much more rapid pace than it was previously. Employees need to adopt technology despite the challenges it is coming with.

“The primary thing is the introduction of technology into all facets of our lives. However, it comes with its own changes. The flipside is you have more cyber-attacks and people taking advantage of technology negatively and so.

“The essence of conferences like this is to look at all these opportunities and challenges and harness the opportunities and find a way out to mitigate the challenges so that we can be more reliant about these transformations taking place.

“The truth is so many things will change, jobs will become more transformed overtime. What is going to happen is that the initial shock of this technology is that people will be displaced by jobs. They will learn more information technology skills and move on with new opportunities to reinvent.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Bayero University Kano, Professor Sagir Abbas, who was represented by the Provost, College of Natural and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Professor Tijjani Hassan Darma, commended the organisers for identifying the theme of the conference with the current reality as digital transformation is now crucial to achieving development in both public and private organisations.

Also speaking, the Chief Host and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Professor Tahir Kabir Tahir Hamid, said the conference has brought together academics and practitioners in the field of management sciences, digital technology and beyond.

Hamid said that it would strategically address issues pertaining to transformation of public and corporate management in the digital age, and to chart a course on how to use emerging perspectives and paradigms to improve performance, efficiency, and effectiveness.

In their separate remarks, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Mr. Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed; the Group Executive Director, Strategy and Government Relations, Dangote Group, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, harped on the rapid increase in productivity, faster growth, expansion among others in the fourth industrial revolution.