100 Medical Students to Benefit from Saraki’s Scholarship Grant





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

No fewer than 100 medical students in the tertiary institutions in the country may benefit from the Sola Saraki Educational Foundation scholarship grant for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, the Chairperson of the scholarship committee of the Foundation, Nimata Akanbi, said the scholarship grant is not only limited to the people of Kwara State but to all medical students across the country.

She said: “Former Senate Leader, late Dr. Olusola Saraki, is a statesman, a bridge-builder who also cut across all the parts of Nigeria during his life time.

“His political antecedents are well known by all the people of the country (Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani and others), hence it is very expedient to make it possible for medical students across the country to apply for the scholarship grant.”

Akanbi said: “All the medical students across the country are eligible to apply for the scholarship grant. Evidence of valid admission and current enrolment to pursue a medical degree (MBBS or MBCHB) in public universities within Nigeria, and such person must be in 400 to 600 Level and hold a Nigerian citizenship from any state of the federation.

“Students who are currently enjoying any form of scholarship award or grant are not eligible to apply. Supporting documents should include copies of admission letter, letter of attestation by Dean of Faculty to verify current enrolment and on-going academic studies, copy of school identity, copy of state or local government of origin and other relevant documents.”

She, however, added: “Applicants with demonstrable evidence of indigence/financial difficulty will be given preference in the selection process.”