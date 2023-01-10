PDP ‘ll Rescue Nigeria from Bad Administrators, Says Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reassured Nigerians of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) readiness to rescue the country from the present administration which, according to him, has plunged the country into untold hardship.

The governor stated this yesterday in Ede while flagging off a two-day training workshop tagged: ‘Train the trainers’, for the party stakeholders drawn from across the country, who will in turn train party agents that will work in the forthcoming general election in Nigeria.

He added that the present administration at the national level has driven the country backward, hence, the need for someone like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he is capable of rescuing the country completely.

According to him, “Nigeria is in a mess already, and we need someone with good pedigree to rescue the country from the bad state which the present administration has plunged it into.

” I want to assure you that PDP has everything it takes to rescue this country, and I appeal to you to let us work together to deliver Nigeria the way we rescue Osun State in the last July 16 governorship election.”

Adeleke, therefore, charged the participants to take the training seriously, as they build up their capacity to ensure victory for PDP in the forthcoming elections.

In his goodwill message, the convener of the workshop, Dr. Deji Adeleke, said he was elated for the mass turn out of the participants, saying it was imperative for them to work for the success of the party at all levels.