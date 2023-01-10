Kano Urges Political Parties to Utilise Stadium, Other Facilities for Rallies

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

As part of its avowed commitment to ensure a level playing field for all political parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has stated that as citizens, the opposition elements have the right to use public property for the conduct of their campaign rallies.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs and spokesperson of Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, who gave the assurance in a statement yesterday, however, said the parties could only have access to facilities such as the stadium if they have clearance from security agencies on safe use of the facilities. He said the state government remains consistent on its policy of giving equal rights as a mark of its respect for democratic ideals. The statement added that the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed that the facilities be made available to the political parties, and called on them to always ensure proper use of the facilities and guard against any damage to them.

The commissioner also expressed the hope that the parties conduct their campaign rallies peacefully.