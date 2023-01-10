Find Courage to Stop Oil Theft in Nigeria, Uzodimma Urges Special Investigations Panel

Amby Uneze in Owerri



Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has advised members of the Special Investigations Panel on Oil Theft/ Losses in Nigeria to be courageous in discharging their assignment, describing the place of crude oil in the economy of Nigeria as “the brain of the country.’’

He then wondered why the life wire of Nigeria should be left in the hands of few individuals to “open the body and remove the brain.”

The governor spoke when he received in audience, the Chairman and members of the Special Investigation Panel on Oil Theft/ Losses in Nigeria, on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House Owerri yesterday.

Addressing the panel members led by their Chairman, Major Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), Uzodimma commended the wisdom of the federal government in setting up the panel for the purpose of “reducing the dangerous crime of oil thieves who are determined to cripple the economy of the nation.”

He said the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and other well-meaning persons had long suggested that a special committee be set-up to unravel the crude oil theft in Nigeria and expressed happiness that the body has eventually been established.

The governor expressed joy that in recent times the crude oil production level has increased and expressed confidence over the calibre of members of the committee who he described as “men and women of impeccable pedigree.”

He then charged them to “find the courage to do the work and expose the thieves and even prosecute them.”

Uzodimma said two factors had contributed to the successes of oil theft in the country – internal and external security. Internally, he said the security appeared compromised, not properly mobilised and equipped to fight the malady, while externally, the security needs to be properly coordinated or synergised.

He told the panel that in Imo State, his administration was doing her best, in conjunction with the security agencies, to check oil theft, noting that, “the result is that now things are getting better than the situation we met in 2020 when we assumed office.”

To achieve better results in taming oil theft in the country, Uzodimma recommended that the fight must involve the local communities/vigilantes, the state and federal governments security agencies.

He assured the panel of his administration’s support to salvage the Nigerian economy and improve the overall well-being of the people, expressing confidence that members of the panel would do the job assigned to them creditably despite the enormous responsibility that comes with it.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Panel, Ndiomu, said they were in Imo State to, “engage and have frank discussion with the governor on finding lasting solution to oil theft in Nigeria, knowing full well that Imo State is one of the oil producing States badly affected by the menace of oil theft/losses.”

He assured the governor that going by the seriousness attached to the committee’s work, the final submission of its report will surely count “and in a very short while the problem will be solved.”

On behalf of the panel, he requested for the governor’s support as they work to stop oil theft for the benefit of the Nigerian economy and people.