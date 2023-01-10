  • Tuesday, 10th January, 2023

Controversy Surrounds AMAA Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Health 

Breaking | 42 mins ago

By Vanessa Obioha 

The news of the death of the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was rife on Tuesday morning following posts from colleagues. 

Nollywood filmmaker Zik Zulu wrote on a Nollywood platform that Anyiam-Osigwe who is also the president of Association of Movie Producers (AMP) 
“Our President, Peace, has passed. As of Saturday, she was reported to be in a coma at Saint Nicholas. But now her family has confirmed her transition. May the memory of her life be a blessing. Rest in peace, dear Peace.”
Another filmmaker Obi Emelonye also wrote about her passing on a social media platform.

But other sources insist that the Anyiam-Osigwe is still in coma and has not been confirmed dead 

The family however, is yet to make an official statement.

Anyiam-Osigwe is recognised as one of the pillars of Nollywood. She founded the Africa Film Academy which organises AMAA yearly in 2005. Last year, during a press conference to unveil plans for the 2023 edition of the awards, Anyiam-Osigwe hinted at her plans to focus more on training young filmmakers. 

She is from the notable Anyiam-Osigwe family in Nkwerre, Imo State, and the only girl in a family of eight children. She has a degree in Law and political science from Oxford Brookes University.

