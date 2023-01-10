CJN Reads Riot Act to Politicians, Others Fond of Disregarding Rule of Law, Contempt of Judiciary

* Urges states attorneys general, others to rise in defence of rule of law

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Tuesday warned politicians and others who are in the habit of disregarding the rule of law and contempt of the judiciary that it would no longer be business as usual under his watch.

Ariwoola, who sounded out the warning at the Conference of Attorneys General which held in Abuja, advised that the silence of the judiciary must not be mistaken for weakness or vulnerability.

While stating that the rule of law has been assailed from all fronts, especially by those who ought to uphold and guard it jealously, the CJN, who was represented by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, lamented that judicial officers and court facilities have been variously attacked, molested, harassed and desecrated across the country.

“I wish to let whoever cares to listen know that nobody no matter his or her position in society should mistake our golden silence for weakness or vulnerability.

“The judiciary under my watch will not sit by the sidelines to watch the temple of justice and ministers of justice being flagrantly chastised and whipped into silence.

“No one in this country is permitted under any guise to take the law into his or her hands simply because he or she has the guns to wield,” the CJN said.

While stressing that the earlier judicial officers and the courts are respected, the better for all Nigerians, the CJN charged stakeholders in the justice sector to ensure fairness, equity and the rule of law prevail at all times.

The CJN specifically called on the attorneys general to begin to live up to their callings by repositioning the judiciary in their respective states through the manner they conduct their affairs.

While he warned that: “Oppression and suppression of perceived enemies must not have a bearing on your conduct,” he stressed that: “Judicial officers must not suffer intimidation and chastisement and chief justices must not go cap -in-hand to beg for funds to run their courts.”

The CJN accordingly urged all participants in their various capacities to start making a comprehensive approach to the effective and seamless administration of criminal justice and the implementation of the rule of law.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, enjoined state governments to collaborate with the federal government in tackling the menace of corruption.

Malami explained that the conference was aimed at looking at how best the states’ chief law officers can partner with the federal government in addressing socio-legal issues in Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that the support of the states is required for effective implementation and to increase the tempo of the war against corruption,” he said.

The justice minister enumerated other areas of collaboration as “the domestication or review and enforcement of legislations such as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and Child Rights Act, among others”.