Atiku’s Five-point Agenda Solution to Nigeria’s Challenges, Says Bassey

Bassey Inyang in Calabar



The Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Senator Gershom Bassey, has appealed to the electorate in Cross River State to vote massively for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, because of the laudable contents of the party’s five-points agenda.

Bassey, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made the call in Calabar yesterday, at the palace of the Ndidem of the Quas and paramount ruler of Calabar Municipal Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty, HRM, Ndidem Eta Bassey Etetta III when he and other members of the PPC in the state visited the first class monarch.

Bassey said if Atiku was elected president, his administration would implement a five-points agenda that would effectively tackle the problems confronting Nigeria.

He told a crowd of party members, supporters and the people of the area that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government has failed Nigerians.

The senator said the APC-led federal government has incurred debts running into trillions of naira and has resorted to overtaxing taxing Nigerians on everything in order to meet up with their cost of running government.

Also speaking at the event, the leader of the delegation and Deputy Director-General, Operations, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Liyel Imoke, said presently, it was only PDP that has the solutions to the present bad governance and leadership by the ruling party.

In his remarks, the Cross River South, PDP Chairman, Ntufam Ekpo Okon, said the party remains the only opportunity for Nigeria to redeem the present situation, saying the party should be voted to remove the APC from government.

The National Women Leader of the PDP, Prof. Stella Effa Attoe, said the current APC administration in the country was the worst and deserved to be sent parking by Nigerians in 2023.