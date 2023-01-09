Katsina PDP Leadership Tussle Worsens





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A factional group of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, led by the former governor of the state, Mr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, yesterday, said that there was no hope of an end to the protracted leadership tussle rocking the party in the state.

This development further widened the squabbles between the camp of the former governor and the party’s Governorship Candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado.

The two camps have been at loggerheads over the removal of Salisu Lawal Uli as the acting chairman of the PDP and subsequent appointment of Mr. Lawal Magaji Danbaci as the substantive chairman by the national working committee of the PDP.

Shema said while addressing his supporters at a mega rally in support of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Katsina, that there was no sign of reconciliation over the leadership crisis bedeviling the party.

Members of the Shema’s camp, who proclaimed themselves as true lovers and supporters of Atiku, boycotted Lado’s governorship campaign rally in Baure Local Government to hold their own in Katsina, the state capital, in support of the party’s presidential candidate.

Represented at the event by the party’s House of Representative Candidate for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, Shema described those from Lado’s camp as fake supporters of Atiku and vowed to expose them in due course.

He said: “We addressed our teaming supporters across the 34 local governments of Katsina State today (Sunday). You know people are worried about what is happening in Katsina PDP, especially about the leadership of the party.

“People are here from the 34 local governments to at least know what is going on. We addressed them on the crisis going on in Katsina as far as PDP is concerned.”

Asked whether there is an end to the crisis, Shema replied: “I cannot say we are not about to reconcile but I think the process of reconciliation has not even begin. We don’t even see any sign of reconciliation. We are moving forward and you know we are for Atiku Abubakar.

“We are the true lovers and supporters of Atiku Abubakar in Katsina State. We know what happened in Katsina and during our convention in Abuja. We know those who received Atiku Abubakar as presidential aspirant and we know those who voted for Atiku during our national convention.

“We know those who are seriously campaigning for Atiku in Katsina state for him to become the president of the federal republic of Nigeria. We know they are pretenders. We will expose them but that will be in due course.”

He, however, expressed optimism that if the crisis is resolved, the PDP would reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at both state and national levels.