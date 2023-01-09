FG Inaugurates 2.0 Megawatt Solar-powered Electricity Project in Usmanu Danfodio University

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated 2.0 megawatt solar-powered electricity project in Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) to enhance energy supply and youths training in the institution.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said the project tagged: ‘Energising Education Programme (EEP)’, was conceptualised to power federal universities and University Teaching Hospitals in the country.

He said the projects was being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and expressed his commitment to ensure the best and most sustainable delivery of the projects.

According to Buhari, “UDUS is not only one of the beneficiary universities under the first phase of the Federal Government’s Energising Education Programme, it is equally an institution that has historically churned out great men and women.

”This marks another historical moment to the delight of the Rural Electrification Agency as well as the students and staff members of this great institution.

”We all know that electricity is central to everything we do as a society. It enables our economies and communities to thrive.”

Buhari underscored the importance of tackling the effect of climate change through driving a responsive renewable

power project as alternative to support the supply of clean, safe and affordable electricity.

He added: ”It is in fulfilment of our strategic drive using modern technology to address the issue of climate change so as to reduce by 20 percent the carbon emissions in order to limit the harmful effect of same to the environment and society.

“This will enable a safe and conducive learning environment on our universities campuses, communities, security as well support the drive for the girl child education and improve quality of healthcare services.”

He reiterated the federal government commitment toward efficient supply of electricity to the country through different initiatives aimed at facilitating robust business growth and improve wellbeing of Nigerians.

In his remark, the Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, said UDUS is the eighth university to be energised under the phase one of the EEP designed to be furnished with 8.65km of solar-powered streetlights, a functional workshop and training centre (WTC).

He said the centre would begin with training of 20 female interns through the EEP STEM programme.

”This project is designed to sufficiently serve the students and staff members of this institution with clean, safe and reliable energy.

“The Federal Ministry of Power has focused on nurturing this emerging off-grid sector with the right policy initiatives.

“EEP is one of many policy interventions of the federal government through the ministry aimed at closing the energy access gap in learning institutions,” minister said.

While speaking, the UDUS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, commended the federal government for numerous interventions in the institution, noting that the present 2.0MWp Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Hybrid Power Plant would surely argument scholarly works and other wellbeing on Nigerians.