Ex-militant Leader Hails Ogbuku, Dimaro as MD, Bayelsa Representative in NDDC

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Ex-militant leader and founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA), Pastor Reuben Wilson, has congratulated Mr. Samuel Ogbuku and Senator Denyabofa Dimaro on their successful confirmation and inauguration as the Managing Director and the Bayelsa State Representative of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A statement signed by Wilson, and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, described the appointment, confirmation and inauguration of the duo as well deserved and worthy of commendation by all well-meaning Bayelsans.

He said that he has no doubt on the capacity of the newly inaugurated managing director to deliver on the mandate given to him as he is a thorough bred and experienced politician, a visionary leader, an astute administrator and a seasoned technocrat.

He noted that the feat ushers in a new dawn in infrastructural and human capacity developmental not only in Bayelsa State but the entire Niger Delta region.

The pastor, who is also an APC chieftain, while appreciating the Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva as well the Bayelsa State Senate Caucus in the National Assembly for facilitating the inauguration, pointed out that the people of Bayelsa State would eternally remain grateful.

He said: “The appointment, confirmation as well as inauguration of Mr. Samuel Ogbuku and Senator Denyabofa Dimaro as managing director and Bayelsa State Representative of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) gladdened my heart. I would like to say their appointment and swearing in is a round peg in a round hole.

“The duo is experienced politicians and astute administrators and I have confidence in their ability to deliver optimally on the mandate of infrastructural transformation of Bayelsa, the Niger Delta region and enhance the deplorable state of human capacity development.

“I call on all people of goodwill in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region irrespective of their political divides to give the necessary support to the newly sworn in board to succeed in the task of developing the people.”

He, therefore, appealed to all Bayelsans and the Niger Delta region not withstanding their political beliefs to accord Mr. Samuel Ogbuku and the new board the necessary support in its determined efforts to drive the development of Niger Delta region.