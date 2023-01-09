DSS Arrests Middle Belt Youth Leader for Exposing Alleged Plot to Charge Emefiele for Terrorism

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have allegedly arrested the President of Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Mr. Godwin Meliga.

The Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard (MBYV), Mr Abbah Owoicho, disclosed the development in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Monday.

Owoicho said the MBYV was part of the coalition of civil society organisations which exposed the alleged plot by the DSS to frame the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Owoicho spoke extensively at the world press conference organised by a coalition of civil society organisations penultimate week, in Abuja, the nation’s capital, condemning the alleged plot by the DSS.

Part of the statement read: “Mrs J. Meliga, the wife of our president has confirmed his arrest.

“She said the men from the DSS headquarters stormed his residence in Gwarimpa at about midnight on Saturday, supressed the security guards, broke down the protector and barged into his house and assaulted him severely before taking him away in handcuffs.

“He was said to be wearing only his boxers and singlet as of the time of the arrest.

“The wife further disclosed that the men of the Service had been on his trail as they have earlier arrested one Samson Babalola on Thursday who was said to be driving Mr. Meliga’s car.

“The wife further confirmed that family contacts within the Service have confirmed to them that he was arrested for causing the Service untold embarrassment through the exposure of the plot to frame the CBN Governor.

“Sources at the DSS headquarters told the family that the DG felt utterly humiliated by the press conference of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders which exposed the plot and that all members of the leadership of the coalition will be arrested for causing the DG such embarrassment.

“The wife, who has been weeping since the attack on her husband, has informed us that Comrade Meliga has routine drugs he takes religiously and this unwarranted arrest would put his life in grave danger.

“Since the news of the arrest hit town, there has been outrage and all members of the National Executive Committee have been summoned to Abuja on Monday for emergency meeting to seek ways of securing his immediate release.”