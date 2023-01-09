Beyond Reporting, Journalists Put Smiles on Faces of Abuja Orphans

Udora Orizu writes that members of the House of Representatives press corps in the spirit of Christmas, visited Abuja Children’s Home, Karu in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to present food items and clothes

On December 23rd, 2022, members of the House of Representatives press corps visited Abuja Children’s Home, Karu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to present food items and clothes, in the spirit of Christmas.

The environment at Abuja children’s home, Karu was serene. The children were filled with high enthusiasm as they welcomed journalists. They are already familiar with such visits, from well spirited corporate organisations as well as individuals who come to donate food items and sundry items to the orphanage.

Though an orphan, (name withheld) admitted they are being treated well at the orphanage home, they are still not left without their challenges.

There is nothing more traumatic for a child than to see a parent die. Added to this tragedy is the loss of adult guidance or custodian. In 2005, the United Nations reported that there was an estimated 132 million orphans in sub Saharan Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. This figure, according to UN represents not only children who have lost both parents but also those who have lost a father but have a surviving mother or have lost their mother but have a surviving father.

According to a report by UNICEF in 2008, there are 17.5 million Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) in Nigeria, out of which 9.7 million are single or double orphans.

Poverty seems to be a major factor for placing a child in an orphanage or other institutional care homes in Nigeria. These children are left to experience untold economic hardship, lack of love, withdrawal from school, poor health, psychological and emotional difficulties.

Without taking determined steps to address the specific needs of children, there will be no chance of meeting the Millennium Development Goals. Various Non-Governmental organizations have been trying to get as many people and the government to take the plight of orphaned children more seriously.

House of Reps Press Corps Visit

Only a few persons might have given a thought to how thousands of children in orphanages across Nigeria are coping with life. Such persons are journalists covering the House of Representatives.

For operators of orphanages, it has been loud lamentations over lack or shortage of finance and other materials to properly take care of the abandoned children.

During the press corps visit led by its Chairperson, Lady Grace Ike, the administrator, Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, FCT, Musa Danjuma Yakubu said that the major challenges they had at the orphanage were insecurity, dilapidated buildings and inadequate food for the children.

Yakubu while acknowledging the kind gesture of some Nigerians who have made donations and also helped to build or renovate some structures in the home said: “We appreciate your coming and the most important thing, you talked about feeding, it is not little as you see.

” We appreciate the effort of your people. There is nothing that is too small for us. Every other thing, whether food, school fees and all those things, we appreciate and it is people like you among other people who come to help with one thing other the other.

“The school, we have students that are even in the university and one graduated and is already working. Another is in four hundred level and one would be going to Nassarawa State University by February next year. So, we appreciate your coming.

” What you have brought, we would use it judiciously and the challenges are surplus both security wise. Just like somebody said he was here ten years ago, the perimeter fencing has broken down. And we have a building that is almost sinking, the girls hostel. It was donated by one organization but I think there is a problem with the water system. I know water must find its level so it is sinking.

“We are also hoping that with time somebody would take up the responsibility of renovating them. And if you look a few metres away, it was recently commissioned on 16th of December 2022, a skills acquisition centre donated NDIC. A part of it has been completed.

“We want to equip it. We have some tailors among our children. Some do shoemaking. The one I am wearing was done by one of our children in this. He knows how to do it. He does it once in a while he is still in secondary school. We have a lady that just graduated from hairdressing. She also acquired a skill in hairdressing.

“Other challenges: If you look at our vehicles, they are almost obsolete. We do not even have utility vehicles. We have buses. One is grounded and another is working but just halfway, it is down. The hostels are in order. The female hostel is there. The male hostel is there and we have nannies that take care of them.

“They do shifts and once in a week, they go. We have a dining hall that they gather to eat and the school, some go to secondary school. We have a physically challenged that attends school in Kuje. So, she goes there and we look for nanny that would take care of her. And one goes to a secondary school nearby but the primary school is just within the home. So, these are basic things that we have and we have a hall.

“Sometimes, we rent it out for activities. The only thing is that we do not allow alcohol here so that it does not have a negative effect on our children and we have a chapel for Christian and a mosque for Moslems. All were donated by individuals”.

Presenting the items which includes bags of rice, cartoons of noodles, clothes, etc, the Chairperson of the Press Corps, Grace Ike said that love for the children and mankind in general was the motivation for the visit.

She appealed to well spirited individuals to make out time to visit the orphanages and spread love.

“We are members of the House of Representatives’ Press Corps. In other words, we are journalists who report from the House of Representatives. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus who offered to die for the sins of mankind. It is therefore, a season of love and sharing and we decided to come and see our brothers and sisters here and share the little we have with them.

“Jesus said love is the greatest. We believe that one must not be a millionaire before extending a hand of love and fellowship to another human being. Our being here is not to show that we have in abundance but it is to demonstrate our love and care to one another. The children you have here have blood flowing in their veins like every other human being and therefore deserve love and care.

“Yes, people might assume the primary responsibility of a journalist is to inform, educate and entertain but we also care because we are the conscience of the society. Please, accept our token donation. Do not look at the quantity but the intention behind it- which is love.

“I will also use this opportunity to appeal to other spirited individuals to always remember our children in orphanages and hospices. We know that the government alone cannot do it but with the assistance of other well-meaning Nigerians, the welfare and condition of our orphanages will be improved.

“I commend the management and staff of the home for the wonderful work they are doing and pray that God almighty will reward you more abundantly. For the children, you are the leaders of tomorrow and I encourage you to be obedient and listen to instructions so you will grow to be responsible citizens”, she said.