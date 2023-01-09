  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

Bendel Insurance Stun Akwa Utd to Announce Return to NPFL

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin City made a bold statement in their first game since returning to the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) with a 2-0 defeat of  2020/21 champions, Akwa United in Uyo yesterday.

This opening game of the abridged new NPFL season at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium saw Imade Osarenkhoe scoring the first goal in the 40th minute. 

Ismael Sarki doubled the lead four minutes later to give the visiting Insurance a 2-0 lead at half time.

The Promise Keepers came into the second half and show much improvement in their play but Bendel Insurance resisted all the attacks thrown at them as they secured a maximum point away from home.

All the remining Match Day-one would be played this weekend as the much awaited season goes full flight with abridged format owing to time factor in a bid to align with international calendar.

