Allegation of Violence against Oyetola: You have Misfired Again, APC Tells Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progresives Congress (APC) in Osun State has described the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s allegation of sponsorship of violence against his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, as spurious, misleading and mendacious, “merely orchestrated to get at the former governor and the APC members and leaders in the state.”

The state APC Director of Media, Chief Kola Olabisi, in a statement issued in Osogbo yesterday stated that the allegation of sponsorship of violent activities against Oyetola is the figment of the imagination of those who put the story together for a devilish intention, and it, as usual, missed its target.

Olabisi hinted that it was strange that Governor Adeleke “and his violence-loving handlers could assume the role of peace makers, delivering speeches and preachments on peace when it is known to all and sundry that the PDP and peace are like day and night.”

The state APC director of media appealled to the people of the state to be wary of the antics of the political savages in the governing party in the state as they are noted for inducing terror with the intention of scapegoating the innocent.

Olabisi told Adeleke that Oyetola is a man of peace, as evidenced in his pleasant conduct during and after the last governorship election.

“If Oyetola were to be equally belligerent like Adeleke and his devotees, Osun State would have experienced another ‘Operation wetie’ after the blatantly rigged poll that produced Adeleke”, the director of media stated.

Olabisi cautioned Adeleke to desist from fouling the polity with false alarm designed to shield his government of vindictiveness, oppression and victimisation, their regular trademark.