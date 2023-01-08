Stop Medical Professionals from Leaving Nigeria, Senior Lawyer Tells FG

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





A senior lawyer, Mr Ighodalo Imadegbelo (SAN) yesterday urged the federal government to take urgent steps to end the exodus of young medical practitioners from the federation.

Imadegbelo, an expert in Medical Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution, noted that the trend “is threatening the country’s medical profession.”

He made the call at a set-forth programme organised for the Provost, College of Medical Science, University of Benin, Prof. Efosa Oviasu yesterday.

He said: “A situation whereby bright medical practitioners and consultants in the country leave in droves will adversely affect the health care system of the country.

“It has become worrisome to observe that the various government hospitals were in dearth of medical practitioners and professionals, who are constantly leaving the shores of Nigeria in search of the proverbial greener pastures.

“This unfortunate development must be stemmed in order to safeguard the nation’s health care delivery from collapse,” the senior lawyer said.

Also speaking at the programme, Consultant Nephrologist and Guest Lecturer at the ceremony, Prof. Aminu Bello extolled the sterling qualities of Oviasu, who is a famous consultant nephrologist.

He said Oviasu “has contributed immensely in the development of Nephrology in Nigeria. Professor Oviasu is an icon in our field and one of the most outstanding nephrologists, mentors, and teachers in kidney medicine in Nigeria and Africa.

“His philosophy on kidney care is all-encompassing in the cure of diseases of kidneys and related body organs,” he said.

Efosa Oviasu was born on January 5, 1953 in Benin City. He attended Edo College, Benin City; University of Lagos and his Postgraduate Medical Training was at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and Guy’s Hospital, London.