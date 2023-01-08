Army Recruitment Not Employment Opportunity, COAS Tells Nigerians

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has said he has observed recruitment into the Nigerian Army is being seen as an opportunity to get employment.

He stressed that recruitment into the Army was different from other jobs, noting that joining the service presents one with an opportunity of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The Army chief spoke on Saturday, January 7, 2023, shortly before flagging off a 10Km endurance run for candidates undergoing screening to qualify for the 84 Regular Recruits Intake into the Nigerian Army at the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre in Falgore Forest, Kano State.

The Army chief also warned that recruitment into the service was not an all comers’ affair, adding that it required a lot of sacrifices.

These were contained in a statement by the service’s spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu.

The statement read, “The COAS observed that recruitment into the Nigerian Army should not be perceived as employment opportunity, as is the case in other conventional endeavours of life.

“Elucidating his position, the COAS pointed out, that unlike other professions, recruitment into the NA is a national call to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria and therefore requires citizens who are not only physically and medically fit, but also mentally and emotionally stable.”

He advised the candidates to take the screening seriously, as only the best would emerge in the final enlistment.

Yahaya also admonished personnel conducting the screening exercise to protect their integrity by avoiding any form of compromise.