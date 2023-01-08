Anambra North Elders Canvass Support for Oduah

Nume Ekeghe

A group, the Anambra North Elders for Good Governance and Quality Representation, has reiterated its unwavering support for the Senator representing Anambra North senatorial zone, Stella Oduah, and has denounced the claims by a group criticising her tenure.

The group, in a communique signed by its Secretary, Chief Osita Ofojebe stated that with 50 days to the general election, a recent memo issued by the self-styled ‘Anambra North Elders’ was sponsored by the opposition.

It states: “Our attention has been drawn to a memo issued by an obviously politically motivated gang who go by the self-styled name, Anambra North Elders wherein they sought to disparage the people oriented developmental efforts our district has been enjoying under the able stewardship of the Senator Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah.

“With barely 50 days to the general election, it is not shocking to see such sponsored desperate renegades attempting to slow down the momentum of the Ogbaru Princess and whilst we’d rather not join issues with them, it is important to state that contrary to their contrived lies, Anambra North under Senator Stella Oduah has in the past eight years, witnessed unprecedented growth and development in terms of projects, programs and people-oriented laws that positively affect us,” the group explained.

The elders added that under the lawmaker, over 201 roads were either constructed or rehabilitated, solar street lights installed in strategic locations of the various communities, water boreholes installed in numerous communities, market stalls constructed in various LGAs, ICT centres, diagnostic centres, health centres, and solar power grids donated to hospitals.

According to the elders: “For this sponsored set of desperados to come out and say that Senator Stella Oduah has not done anything, has to be the height of deception for even in her core area of lawmaking, she has consistently been adjudged the lawmaker with the most bills and motions and it is laughable that a Senator whose already passed bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre, can be said not to be working.

“We, the true Anambra North elders understand that this is political season where all manner of charlatans rush to the press to malign opponents but to say that a woman that has made it possible for the Onitsha General Hospital to be accorded FMC recognition, means that they do not even understand the gravity of what she has just facilitated for Anambra North because it now means that our people would no longer be required to travel long distances to access the kinds of medical services only a Federal Medical Centre can provide and it also means that employment opportunities abound for our people,” they explained.