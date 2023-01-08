14 Fuel Stations Sealed for Breaching Pump Price Regulation

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has sealed 14 filling stations in Oron, Akwa Ibom, for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the regulated price.

The agency’s Team Lead, Distribution Systems Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, Mr Joy Koro disclosed the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Oron on Saturday.

“We sealed 14 filling stations that were selling PMS between N400 per litre and 450 per litre at Oron, Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Koro said that the filling stations would be sanctioned.

He warned marketers to desist from selling petroleum products above the approved pump price.

“If you see any marketer selling above the regulated price, definitely that filling station will be shut. There is enough petroleum products for marketers to lift to their stations.

“The marketers know the approved pump price; if we carry out surveillance and we see them selling at the regulated price, we will not seal their filling stations,” he said.