Ugwuanyi, Nwodo, Nweze, Others at Funeral of Ossai’s Father

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; former Governor of old Enugu State and former National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Sunday Onyebuchi; Hon. Justice Centus Chima Nweze of the Supreme Court; Members of the National and State Assemblies from Enugu State; State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani; Council Chairmen; Chief Maxi Ukuta; and other PDP candidates in the state, were among the dignitaries at the funeral of Fidelis Ugwuoke Ossai (Government), the father of the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, held at Ezimo, Udenu Local Government Area, yesterday.

The PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who is out of the state presently, was at the wake observed yesterday evening.

Barr. Ossai’s father died at the age of 89.