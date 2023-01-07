  • Saturday, 7th January, 2023

Tinubu Mourns Victims of Kebbi Boat Accident

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed grief over the recent boat accident in Kebbi State where at least 14 passengers lost their lives.

The boat conveying about 100 rice farmers to Samanaji, a riverside community of  Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State capsized on Tuesday, leading to the death of some of the passengers.

Reacting to the accident in a statement by his media office yesterday, Asiwaju Tinubu said the tragedy was heart-wrenching and a big loss to the families of the deceased persons and to the communities they served as farmers and merchants.

“I join the bereaved families and the Government of Kebbi State in mourning the death of the departed persons. I pray to Almighty Allah to repose their souls and give their families the needed consolation at this time.

“I send my condolences to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the good people of Kebbi State,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.