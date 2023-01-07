Soludo: We Need Leaders Who Believe in Nigeria

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has said that Nigeria needs leaders who truly believe in the country.

Soludo stated this when the presidential candidate of the New National People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Awka.

The governor commended Kwankwaso for his tenacity in politics, describing him as a politician who is committed to the country.

“I want to commend your tenacity and belief in the country, your exemplary public service and commitment to our nation.

“I’ve always said that those who have something to offer should offer it through public service. Public service is the biggest philanthropy.

“In Anambra and indeed, the South-east, we pride ourselves as being republicans and that is freedom to converse.

“Here in Anambra is the home of Azikiwe, Akweke, Chinua Achebe, Okadigbo, and so on and so forth and here we are known as people who freely express themselves and associate themselves.

“My position is that everyone should be allowed to canvas freely and allow the people to make their choice.

“It’s a serious matter of where the country is and where the country will be in future. It is time for the progressives to begin to think of the ordinary person,” Soludo said.

On his part, Kwankwaso lauded Governor Soludo’s development initiatives.

“We are here to open our offices but we felt that we couldn’t come to Anambra without coming to pay our respect to you.

“You are someone we’ve worked closely with over the years. Thank you for receiving us personally. I’m sure this visit will go a long way in reinforcing our good relationship between the two states.

“Successive leaderships have failed the nation and unless something is done, only God knows what will happen. We are presenting ourselves to reverse the negative trend of insecurity, economic crises and other challenges,” he said.