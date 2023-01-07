 Lamido to Obasanjo: PDP Made You What You Are But Now You Endorsed Peter Obi

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse



The former governor of Jigawa State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that it was unfortunate and sad for former president Olusegun Obasanjo to endorse Peter Obi as his presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Lamido spoke yesterday in Bamaina town of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state while addressing the party members during the formal reception to welcome back to the party his former deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud Gumel.

Lamido, who described Obasanjo’s decision as unfortunate, emphasised that this would not stop the party from victory in the forthcoming general elections “by God’s grace”.

According to him, it is PDP that made Obasanjo what he is today, not Peter Obi or any other political party, but just because of his personal interest he dumped the party.

“It is so sad after PDP gave Obasanjo chances to serve for eight years as President and today you endorsed someone else from another party as your candidate, this is so sad,” Lamido said.

The former governor then welcomed his deputy back to PDP, adding that PDP still remains their home as they are among the builders of the party.

While making his remarks, the former deputy governor, Gumel, said many APC bigwigs will soon join PDP in the next few days.

According to him, PDP remains a solid political party both at Jigawa and national levels and will take over power in the forthcoming general election.

He then promised to work hard together with thousands of his followers and ensure the victory of the party.