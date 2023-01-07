  • Saturday, 7th January, 2023

 Lamido to Obasanjo: PDP Made You What You Are But Now You Endorsed Peter Obi

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

 

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

 The former governor of Jigawa State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that it was unfortunate and sad for former president Olusegun Obasanjo to endorse Peter Obi as his presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Lamido spoke yesterday in Bamaina town of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state while addressing the party members during the formal reception to welcome back to the party his former deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud Gumel.

Lamido, who described Obasanjo’s decision as unfortunate, emphasised that this would not stop the party from victory in the forthcoming general elections “by God’s grace”.

According to him, it is PDP that made Obasanjo what he is today, not Peter Obi or any other political party, but just because of his personal interest he dumped the party.

“It is so sad after PDP gave Obasanjo chances to serve for eight years as President and today you endorsed someone else from another party as your candidate, this is so sad,” Lamido said.

The former governor then welcomed his deputy back to PDP, adding that PDP still remains their home as they are among the builders of the party.

While making his remarks, the former deputy governor, Gumel, said many APC bigwigs will soon join PDP in the next few days.

According to him, PDP remains a solid political party both at Jigawa and national levels and will take over power in the forthcoming general election.

He then promised to work hard together with thousands of his followers and ensure the victory of the party.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.