Five Nollywood Movies to Watch out for in 2023

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Anumber of Nollywood movies in 2022 pushed the film industry forward, some away from the traditional cinema route. From a more authentic portrayal of Nigerian stories to partnerships with major streaming platforms, the industry had a number of movies that reaffirmed its position on the global map. Expectedly, 2023 will see movies equal such height. Meanwhile, Showbiz lists five movies viewers should watch out for this year

Web: Shot in the US, not a few Nollywood movie lovers and fans of superstar actress, Regina Askia has been looking forward to the movie since news came to town that the talented actress who dominated the industry for years would make her come back in the new movie after 20 years hiatus. The screen actress plays Olivia, the wife of Desmond (played by Ramsey Nouah). The story is about love, betrayal, and lust. The highly anticipated movie, whose executive producer is Lekan Ogunjobi, the CEO of Siderz Entertainment, was directed by US based filmmaker Wole Ogundare starring popular Nigerian actors such as Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Seun Sesan Jimoh. The big budget movie will also feature some Hollywood stars including Atandwa Kani who played King Tchaka in Black Pantha movie and American actress, Latoya Ward. Packed with steaming scenes, the movie is set to hit cinemas, and possibly a Netflix deal, this year.

Dead Serious: According to the movie director Moses Inwang, Dead Serious preaches against suicide and suicidal thoughts. It follows the story of a young man makes several unsuccessful attempts to take his own life after losing the love of his life just a few days to their wedding. “It’s a romantic-comedy, it’s typically a comedy but one that is themed around a serious topic, suicide.” The movie features favourite actors and comedians such as Nkem Owoh, Deyemi Okanlawon, Sharon Ooja, Mr. Funny, Nasboi, among others.

Lugard: Boasts of an ensemble of stellar cast, starring Gabriel Afolayn, Kehinde Bankole, Zack Orji, Norbert Young, Kalu Ikeagwu, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), Rotimi Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Chinyere Wilfred, Hafeez Oyetoro, Adeniyi Johnson, among others. From the stable of 3 Knights Film in conjunction with B5Films and Monomania Entertainment, Lugard explores the need to educate young ones on the dangers of belonging to confraternities in the universities. The movie tells the story of an intelligent freshman who was initiated into cultism due to his intimidating brainpower in a university. After his first assignment which led to the death of a rival confraternity leader, the eponymous character Lugard is being hunted.

The Trade: Inspired by true events, ‘The Trade’ is a fast-paced crime drama on kidnap for ransom in Nigeria. Written by award-winning screenwriter, Yinka Ogun and produced by Foresight Global Films, The Trade tells the story of Dike Maduka, aka Eric, a notorious genius billionaire kidnapper, who has evaded arrest for two decades, and the high-stakes investigation into his activities led by fast rising police officer and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Superintendant Khalid Abubakar. Directed by Jade Osiberu, the movie features Chiwetalu Agu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, Kelechi Udegbe, Gideon Okeke, Gregory Ojefua, Charles Inojie, Ali Nuhu, Denola Grey, Stan Nze, Waje, Shawn Faqua, among others.

Gang of Lagos: Gang of Lagos is a high-stakes, gritty and hard-hitting action crime-thriller that centres on a group of friends – Obaloba, Gift, and Panama – who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos. The movie is inspired by real-life characters. The title is set to star Tobi Bakare, Chioma Chukwuka, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Iyabo Ojo, musicians Chike, Zlatan Ibile, with Jade Osiberu, Kemi Lala Akindoju and Akin Omotosho as co-producers. The Jade Osiberu directorial has found a home on Amazon Prime Video and is set to become the first local original feature film on the streaming platform.