Crystal Palace Make Loan Decision on Valencia-born Nigerian Midfielder 

Valencia-born Nigerian midfielder David Ozoh will remain at English Premier League club Crystal Palace in the second half of the season.

The Eagles have no plans to loan out the exciting youngster before the close of the January transfer window, as it stands.

Ozoh was linked with a temporary departure from Selhurst Park last summer but the window closed and he stayed put at the London club.

The 2005-born player has been identified as one for the future and a competitive first team debut for Crystal Palace is inevitable.

He was a reserve option for Palace’s recent Premier League match at Bournemouth and also against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup but was an unused substitute in both games.

Ozoh has played nonstop at Crystal Palace since the age of eight, rising through the ranks before inking his first professional contract last August – a reward for his excellent displays at youth level.

This season, he has represented the Eagles in the Premier League 2, U18 Premier League, Papa Johns Trophy, FA Youth Cup, Premier League Cup and Premier League International Cup.