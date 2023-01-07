2023: Amina Ajayi Warns against Violence, Backs Tinubu

Former President of All Nigerian American Congress (ANAC), Chief Amina Temitope Ajayi, Aka Mama Diaspora, has urged presidential candidates and other candidates in the 2023 elections to ensure that their supporters do not engage in violence, before, during and after the elections.

She also advised against involvement in electoral fraud and other illegal conducts.

Ajayi spoke after her installation as Iya Adini JAMSAN by Jamuhiyat Salat Niyass Society of Nigeria (JAMSAN) at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

She expressed delight for her installation, adding that it was the making of the Almighty Allah.

Ajayi also called for religious harmony, adding that there was no need for people to engage in violence or killing in the guise of religion.

Ajayi said, “I am so happy. I am so blessed. This is not the making of a human being. It is from the divine, it is from Almighty Allah. It is from Almighty God. It shows that we are all one. It shows that religion should not separate us. I am advocating for national unity. Religion should unite us. We should pray together. A nation that prays together, stays together. That is why they said ‘the cry of the faithful availeth much.’ Faithful are those who worship God.”

Ameer JAMSAN, Sheik Tirimzy Adekunle Ibn Kareem Adeleke (Omo Papa Sheik), said Chief Ajayi was selected and installed based on merit and competence.

Chief Ajayi, who is also the National Coordinator, Women of Substance, also canvassed support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

She stated that Tinubu has the capacity to unite Nigeria.

She said, “Asiwaju is the right man and has the capacity to unite Nigeria. He is a finisher. Let him do it.”

Chief Ajayi also on the Campaign Council of Asiwaju PPC Grassroot Engagement and Orientation, South West, advised political parties, their candidates and supporters to avoid ‘do-or-die’ orientation in the 2023 election.

She stated that if the parties and their candidates really wanted to serve Nigerians, there was no reason for them to engage in violence, electoral fraud and any other unlawful act.

She also called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians.

Noting that women are playing significant roles in national development and nation-building, she urged them to be united and work for more political relevance and positions.

According to her, if they are united and supported by men, one day, a woman will become the President of Nigeria.

She pleaded with women not to undermine their importance in nation building but to work assiduously in the political process.

“I am against religious violence. I am a mother. It makes me cry. When people are killed. Why should they kill my people under the pretense of religion? Why? In America, nobody talks about religion. In China, nobody talks about religion. We need to change our orientation. Nigerians we are all one.

“Everybody has the right to their own political candidates. There is no do or die. But I know the Almighty God will grant us the next candidate. There is no democracy without opposition. Politics will not be interesting if there is no opposition. There is must be articulates, Obidients, Jagabans, Kwankwasos and Sowores. That is what makes it interesting.”