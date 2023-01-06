We’ll Build on Our Modest Achievements, Gombe Gov Vows

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, bear all the hallmarks of a true, progressive and pan-Nigerian leadership with wherewithal to build on the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The governor re-echoed this assertion yesterday during his campaign rally in 10 political wards of Funakaye Local Government Area to shore up support for candidates of the APC at all levels ahead of the 2023 general election.

The wards visited by the well-received campaign train include Bajoga East, Bajoga West, Bage, Ashaka/ Magaba, Jinllahi, Ribadu, Kupto, Tilde/Bodor and Tongo.

He described the duo of Tinubu and Shettima as a thoroughbred leaders and cosmopolitan politicians with penchant for sustainable development and enduring legacy.

Yahaya told supporters at the various campaign grounds that the APC at both the national and sub-national levels remains unwavering in its commitment to build a virile Nigerian society for the social and economic benefits of all.

The governor also highlighted that in the last three and half years, his administration has substantially delivered on its campaign promises leading to the construction of road networks across the state, the renovation and remodeling of hospitals and primary health care centres as well as repositioning of the education sector for effective service delivery.

He explained that his government has utilised the available resources to expand infrastructural development and advance sustainable economic growth via reforms and the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

Yahaya said the Jagabari-Kukabakwai-Almakashi road was initiated by his administration as part of a wider road revolution programme of ‘network eleven hundred’ which seeks to construct at least 100 kilometres of roads across the eleven local government areas of state.

He said his administration has equally completed township roads awarded by the past administration in Bajoga and executed the Kwanar Bapparu junction bridge through a joint project funding system.

The governor had earlier in Bajoga paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Funakaye, HRH Yakubu Muhammad Kwairanga, to seek the blessings and guidance of the royal father.

The governor intimated the monarch that his administration would continue to accord the traditional institution the required recognition and respect in in quest to promote peace and security for sustainable development.

Responding, the Emir of Funakaye thanked Governor Yahaya for his visionary disposition and political sagacity towards initiating policies and programmes that have positive impact on the lives of the ordinary man.