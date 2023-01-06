  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

Police Rescue 15 Kidnapped Victims from Zamfara Forest

Zamfara Police Command yesterday  rescued 15 persons kidnapped by bandits along Gusau-Funtua road.

The victims were abducted on Tuesday and taken away into the bush.

Briefing newsmen in Gusau, the Command Public Relation Officer of the police command,   Muhammad Shehu said on receiving the news, the command mobilised rescue operation and confidence building patrol team to the area.

Shehu said after intensive gun battle, the criminals withdrew and fled into the forest, leaving the captives.

“The policemen in the operation team quickly rushed into the bush and recovered 15 persons comprising seven women, six men and two children.

“The victims had been given necessary medical check-up and had interaction with police commissioner for further intelligence report.

“They would be immediately reunited with their family members,” Shehu said.

